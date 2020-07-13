1/
Beatrice "Bea" Jarrard
1932 - 2020
Beatrice Jarrard
Died July 9, 2020
Beatrice "Bea" Jarrard, age 88, of Gainesville, died July 9. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 P.M. Tuesday, July 14 at Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, Canal Fulton, OH. Internment will follow at the Clinton Cemetery, Clinton, OH. Family will receive friends Tuesday from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. before the service at Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home. Arrangements by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
