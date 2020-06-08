Beatrice M. Cornell
Died June 5, 2020
Beatrice M. Cornell, age 90, of Cornelia, died, Friday, June 5. In consideration of public health concerns related to COVID 19, a private graveside service will be held at Yonah Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 8, 2020.