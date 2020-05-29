Beatrice Smith Ferguson

Died May 27, 2020

Beatrice Smith Ferguson, age 86, of Demorest, formerly of Cleveland, died Wednesday, May 27.

A Drive-In Funeral Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 30, at the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel. Interment will be held at the Level Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at a "Pass-By" Visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, May 30 at the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel.

Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.

