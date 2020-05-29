Beatrice Smith Ferguson
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beatrice Smith Ferguson
Died May 27, 2020
Beatrice Smith Ferguson, age 86, of Demorest, formerly of Cleveland, died Wednesday, May 27.
A Drive-In Funeral Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 30, at the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel. Interment will be held at the Level Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at a "Pass-By" Visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, May 30 at the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel.
Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel - Demorest
245 Hwy. 441 South 245 Central Avenue
Demorest, GA 30535
(706) 778-1700
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved