Mrs. Bebe Rivers Yarbrough, age 89 of Gainesville, passed away Monday, December 30, at her residence following a brief illness. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, in the chapel at Lakewood Baptist Church. Dr. Tom Smiley and Rev. Tyler Smiley will officiate. The family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall following the service. Bebe was born on June 9, 1930 in Dublin. She was the daughter of the late Joel F. Rivers and Jewell Southerland Rivers. She grew up in Miami, FL and after graduating from Miami Edison High School, she moved to Athens, GA where she attended the University of Georgia and met the love of her life, Bob. At UGA she pursued her love of music as a voice major. She was a soloist for Peachtree Christian Church in Atlanta and was also a faithful member of the choir at Lakewood. She loved her volunteer work at Northside Hospital Auxiliary and later with Mended Hearts at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. She lived life to the fullest and loved her family. She was a beloved wife, mother and Ganna. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Bob Yarbrough; her daughters and sons in law, Marlyn and Lee Darragh and Allison and Mike Taylor; grandchildren, and spouses, Elizabeth and Scott Gilstrap, Chris and Dani Taylor, Catherine and Brett Lorence, Neely and Nick Almand and Andrew and Bethany Darragh; great grandchildren, Alli Taylor, Gracie Taylor, Ella Gilstrap, Christopher Taylor, Millie Lorence, Anna Lee Gilstrap, Sean Almand, Harper Darragh, Max Lorence, Adelyn Rivers Darragh, Nora Kate Gilstrap and Clare Almand. The family wants to thank Hospice of Northeast Georgia for all their support and care. Donations in her memory may be made to Lakewood Baptist Church Building Fund or to Bible Study Fellowship www.bsfinternational.org where there is a "give" menu to give memorials and honorariums, or to Bible Study Fellowship Global Headquarters 19001 Huebner Rd., San Antonio. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 1, 2020