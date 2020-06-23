Dr. Ben Bidgoly
1959 - 2020
Ben Bidgoly
Died June 16, 2020
Dr. Ben Bidgoly, 60, of Gainesville passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Born on October 13, 1959 in Tehran, Iran, Dr. Bidgoly was the son of the late Mohamad Hassan and Maliheh Shokat Bidgoly. Dr. Bidgoly was the owner of McDonough Dental. In addition to his parents, Dr. Bidgoly was also preceded in death by his brother, Manoucher Bidgoly.
Dr. Bidgoly is survived by his wife of 21 years, Stephanie Hanner Bidgoly; daughters, Mali Bidgoly and Savannah Stephenson; sister, Fereshteh Bidgoly; brother, Amir Bidgoly and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
