Ben Bidgoly

Died June 16, 2020

Dr. Ben Bidgoly, 60, of Gainesville passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Born on October 13, 1959 in Tehran, Iran, Dr. Bidgoly was the son of the late Mohamad Hassan and Maliheh Shokat Bidgoly. Dr. Bidgoly was the owner of McDonough Dental. In addition to his parents, Dr. Bidgoly was also preceded in death by his brother, Manoucher Bidgoly.

Dr. Bidgoly is survived by his wife of 21 years, Stephanie Hanner Bidgoly; daughters, Mali Bidgoly and Savannah Stephenson; sister, Fereshteh Bidgoly; brother, Amir Bidgoly and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville

