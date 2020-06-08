Benjamin E Brewster
Died June 5, 2020
Benjamin E Brewster age 77 of Cleveland, died June 5th. Funeral service were held 3pm Sunday June 7th at Barrett Funeral Home Chapel. Internment followed at Mt. View Baptist Church Cemetery on Tesnatee Gap Road. The family received friends from 5-7pm on Saturday June 6th at Barrett Funeral Home. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.

