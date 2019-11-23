|
|
Benjamin "Ben" Lamar Brock, Jr
April 27, 1928 - November 22, 2019
Benjamin "Ben" Lamar Brock, Jr. age 91 a lifetime resident of Gainesville passed away Friday November 22, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Mr. Brock was born April 27, 1928 in Hall County to the late Benjamin Lamar, Sr & Nellie Irene Buffington Brock. He was a retired school bus driver with Hall County School System and a Cattle and poultry farmer. He was a member of Dunagan's Chapel United Methodist Church & was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Mary Ann Norrell Brock.
Survivors include, brother, Robert Earl Brock, sister, Carolyn Sarah Griffin and a number of nieces & nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Sunday November 24, 2019 at Ward's funeral home.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday at the Dunagan's Chapel United Methodist Church with his nephew, Rev. Ted Poole officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery at 1:30 P.M. on Monday November 24 , 2019. Ward's Funeral Home of Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 23, 2019