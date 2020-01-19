|
Benjamin Lamar O'Neal, Jr., Age 85, of Gainesville, passed away January 11. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. January 21, at Lanier Village Estates Chapel, 4000 Village View Drive, Gainesville, followed by a reception. A grave side service will be held on January 22, at 11:00 a.m. at Riverdale Cemetery in Columbus. Ben was born August 24, 1934 in Columbus. He is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Ann O'Neal, parents Ben and Della O'Neal, and his sister Lettie Ann Garrison and niece Pattie Garrison. He was survived by three children Betsy Eubanks (Clay), Robin O'Neal and Ben O'Neal III (Debbie), and two grandchildren Stephanie and Jack, nieces Deborah Thompson (Mike) and Connie Garrison. Ben graduated from Columbus High School and UGA and entered the Army serving all over the world. He met his wife, Pat in Ankara, Turkey and they married and moved to Atlanta where they began a family and Ben began his career of 34 years in banking with Bank of America. He obtained his MBA from University of Virginia. He worked 10 more years as President of Peach State Bank in Peachtree City and then retired to enjoy golf and travel with his wife, Pat and volunteering at the Fayette County Hospital. Sadly, Pat became ill and passed away in 2015 at which time Ben moved to Lanier Village Estates in Gainesville. He enjoyed golf, his wonderful new friends at Lanier Village and volunteering for the Northeast Georgia Medical Center as a mending hearts counselor. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, or stjude.org/give in Memory of Ben L O'Neal. Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 19, 2020