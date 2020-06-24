Benny Allen
Benny Allen
Died June 20, 2020
Benny Allen, 80, of Gainesville, died June 20. Funeral service will be held Friday June 26 at 12 noon at Dexter T. Sims Mortuary, LLC in The Rev. Charlie, Jr. and Conchita Sims Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Alta Vista Cemetery. Viewing will be Thursday June 25 from 2pm-7pm. The family will receive family and friends from 5pm-7pm. Arrangements by Dexter T. Sims Mortuary, LLC, Gainesville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 24, 2020.
