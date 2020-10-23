1/
Benny Ray "B.R." Holcomb
1933 - 2020
Benny Ray Holcomb
Died October 21, 2020
Benny Ray "B.R." Holcomb age 87 of Gillsville died Wednesday October 21st. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday Oct. 23rd at the Gillsville Baptist Church. Burial will be in Gillsville Cemetery. The family received friends from 3-5 & 6-8 Thursday at the funeral home. B.R. will lie in state at the church from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Friday. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gainesville.

