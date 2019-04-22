Died April 21, 2019

Benny Reed, 67 of Hawkinsville, Ga. formerly of Gainesville passed away Sunday April 21, 2019.

Born in Hall County, Mr. Reed lived in Hawkinsville for a number of years. He was the son of the late Hubert B. "H.B." Reed, Sr., and Geraldine Reed. Mr. Reed's love of baseball was passed along to his sons through coaching them in Park and Rec ball, leading one team to the state tournament in 1991. He was a graduate of South Hall High School Class of 1969, served in the National Guard and was co-founder of Queen City Livestock with his father and R & R Livestock with his son.

Survivors include his wife, Susan Reed, Hawkinsville; sons and daughters-in-law, Ben and Angie Reed, Hawkinsville; Branson and Amy Reed, Gainesville; son, Brady Reed, Gainesville; grandchildren, DeeDee and Cameron Lewis; Ryleigh Reed; Gabriel Shideler; Logan and Brandon Mahoney; Taylor and Richard Martin; great-grandchild, Maverick Mahoney. A number of other relatives and friends also survive.

Mr. Reed is preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Brenda Reed.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday April 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Rev. Vester Lewis will officiate. Interment will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions please be made to Eagle Ranch or one's favorite charity in memory of Mr. Reed.

Little & Davenport Funeral Home & Crematory, Gainesville. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 22, 2019