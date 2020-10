Benny Slaton

Died on October 10, 2020.

Benny Slaton, age 75 of Baldwin, died on Saturday, October 10th. Funeral services were 3 pm on Sunday, October 11th at Mountain View Baptist Church, Baldwin. Interment followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 1 pm until the service hour on Sunday at the church. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.





