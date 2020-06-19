Bernard E. "Gene" Roberts, Jr.
Died June 16, 2020
Gene Roberts, 86, passed away on June 16th, after a battle with Alzheimer's. A graveside service will be held at 11 o'clock, on Monday, June 22, in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Paul Dziadul officiating.
Gene was born in Wadley, Georgia to the late Mary Speir Roberts and Bernard Eugene Roberts, Sr. He attended school there, graduating from Wadley High School. He earned a Bachelor of Music degree from Georgia Southern College. Gene loved music and had a wonderful voice. He joined the Air Force after graduation and served for five years during the Korean War era. He returned to Macon and taught high school. While teaching, Gene met his wife Lyra and they married in 1959. They moved to Atlanta when he accepted a job with the Federal Government.
Gene and Lyra were married for over 60 years and raised two sons, Judge B.E. Roberts, III, and Harold Godfrey Roberts. Gene retired from the government after 40 years of service. He was also employed by Rich's, now Macy's, in Atlanta where he worked in the Men's Department. Gene loved clothes and was sought out by famous customers to help with their wardrobes. He lived at his home in Hoschton, Georgia outside Gainesville, until a month and a half before his death. He loved flowers and gardening and spent many hours happily maintaining his yard (and cursing weeds).
Gene was preceded in death by his four half sisters, Elizabeth, Florence, Joyce and Helen. He is survived by his wife, Lyra Temple Roberts, his sons Gene (Cathi) and Hank (Lynda) and two beloved grandchildren, Eric Eugene Roberts and Lyra Caitlin Roberts.
www.maconmp.com
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
www.maconmp.com
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 19, 2020.