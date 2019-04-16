Home

Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory
Gainesville, GA
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Oakwood City Cemetery
Betty Ann Hanes Obituary
Aug. 16, 1932-April 15, 2019
Betty Ann Hanes, 86 of Oakwood, GA, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Waterford Assisted Living in Oakwood.
Betty was born on August 16, 1932 in Gainesville, GA to the late Zenos and Angie Collins. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Wilma Collins, Dorothy Morris, Joyce Wilson, Patsy Bagley, Ray Collins and Bunyan Collins. She is survived by her sister, Geneva Godfrey of Alabama, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Betty retired from Johnson and Johnson in Gainesville where she made many lifelong friends. Betty always loved gardening. Her yard was filled with canna lilies, perennial flowers and a bountiful vegetable garden. If you knew Betty, you knew how much she loved kittens. She always had kittens and cats, and she always took such good care of them. In her later years, she worshiped at West Hall Baptist Church and could often be found taking care of the children in the nursey.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Oakwood City Cemetery, with Rev. Sandra Skinner officiating. The family will receive visitors, before the service, from 12:00–1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 16, 2019
