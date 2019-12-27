Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland
118 North Brooks Street
Cleveland, GA 30528
(706) 865-3101
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland
118 North Brooks Street
Cleveland, GA 30528
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Helton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ann (Sutton) Helton


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Ann (Sutton) Helton Obituary
Betty Ann Helton, age 77 of Cleveland, passed away Thursday, December 26. Mrs. Helton was born October 11, 1942 to the late J.W. Sutton and Grace Sutton. Betty worked for Ames Textile and later worked for Cleveland Drug and was of the Baptist Faith. Survivors include her husband, Billy Helton, Cleveland; sisters-in-law, Shirley Jones, Dahlonega; Nell Helton, Cleveland; Deborah (Tommy) Bond, Cleveland; and several nieces and nephews also survive. Memorial services are scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 29, at The Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. The Rev. Doug Merck will officiate. To share a memory or to leave a condolence please visit www.barrettfh.com. Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland. 706-865-3101
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -