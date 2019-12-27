|
Betty Ann Helton, age 77 of Cleveland, passed away Thursday, December 26. Mrs. Helton was born October 11, 1942 to the late J.W. Sutton and Grace Sutton. Betty worked for Ames Textile and later worked for Cleveland Drug and was of the Baptist Faith. Survivors include her husband, Billy Helton, Cleveland; sisters-in-law, Shirley Jones, Dahlonega; Nell Helton, Cleveland; Deborah (Tommy) Bond, Cleveland; and several nieces and nephews also survive. Memorial services are scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 29, at The Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. The Rev. Doug Merck will officiate. To share a memory or to leave a condolence please visit www.barrettfh.com. Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland. 706-865-3101
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 27, 2019