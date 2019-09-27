|
Mrs. Betty Ann Lewis was born on July 3, 1942 in Cornelia, Georgia to the late Mindia Shueburg Lyles Field and Sim Lyles. She was called home to be with the Lord on September 20. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wardell Lewis; grandmother and grandfather, Mary Hawks Shueburg and Henry Shueburg; brother, Jaroy Lyles; aunt, Ruth Mae Putman; and uncle, Johnny Shueburg. She was a pillar in the Newtown Community and was committed and active in her church, Trinity C.M.E. and a powerful example of the love of God to everyone who met her. Her work ethic was unmatched as she began working at the age of 12 years old. She worked in various domestic jobs and in the poultry industry until she found work with Northeast Georgia Medical Center in 1977. For her exceptional work with NEGMC , she received Employee of the Month awards and many other accolades. She retired in 2005 after 27 years of service. Her surviving family members are numerous, mainly her loving children, Debbie (Louis) Perry of Columbus, GA, Sherry (Donald) Maddox of Gainesvile, GA, Darryl (Eleni) Lewis of Germany, and Kristy Lewis Goss of Gainesvile, GA; sisters, Mary E. Lyles of Elmira, NY, her twin sister Joann L. Jones of Gainesville, GA; brother Marion Smith of Cornelia, GA; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday September 28, at 1:00 p.m. at Dexter T. Sims Mortuary, LLC in The Rev. Charlie, Jr. and Conchita Sims Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Alta Vista Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday September 27, from 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Trinity C.M.E Church. The family will receive family and friends from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Dexter T. Sims Mortuary, LLC, Gainesville, has charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 27, 2019