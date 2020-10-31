1/
Betty Ann (Jordan) White
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Ann Jordan White of Cornelia, Georgia passed away on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2020 surrounded by family.
Betty was the daughter of the late Coleman Jefferson Jordan and Lucille Blackburn Jordan and sister to the late, Vivian Jordan Daniels. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Clinton M. White.
Born in Banks County on Feb. 29, 1932, Betty is remembered as a devoted wife, a wise and supportive mother, a generous and loving Mimi to her grandchildren, a loyal friend and a successful businesswoman.
She is survived by her daughters and sons in law, Teresa and Bob Walker of Flowery Branch; Jane and Joe Kitchens of Hollingsworth; four much loved grandchildren, Katie and Claire Kitchens and Clint and Jeff Walker; and her niece, Lynne Bowman Cox of Gainesville.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Home & Crematory, North Chapel at 245 Central Avenue, Demorest, Georgia, 30535. Telephone: 706-778-1700.
Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, INC
(706) 778-7123 South Chapel
(706) 776-6289 South Chapel Fax
(706) 778-1700 North Chapel
(706) 894-1207 North Chapel Fax

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel - Demorest
245 Hwy. 441 South 245 Central Avenue
Demorest, GA 30535
(706) 778-1700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel - Demorest

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whitfield Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved