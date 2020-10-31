Betty Ann Jordan White of Cornelia, Georgia passed away on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2020 surrounded by family.

Betty was the daughter of the late Coleman Jefferson Jordan and Lucille Blackburn Jordan and sister to the late, Vivian Jordan Daniels. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Clinton M. White.

Born in Banks County on Feb. 29, 1932, Betty is remembered as a devoted wife, a wise and supportive mother, a generous and loving Mimi to her grandchildren, a loyal friend and a successful businesswoman.

She is survived by her daughters and sons in law, Teresa and Bob Walker of Flowery Branch; Jane and Joe Kitchens of Hollingsworth; four much loved grandchildren, Katie and Claire Kitchens and Clint and Jeff Walker; and her niece, Lynne Bowman Cox of Gainesville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Home & Crematory, North Chapel at 245 Central Avenue, Demorest, Georgia, 30535. Telephone: 706-778-1700.

Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, INC

(706) 778-7123 South Chapel

(706) 776-6289 South Chapel Fax

(706) 778-1700 North Chapel

(706) 894-1207 North Chapel Fax



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store