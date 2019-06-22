Sarah Elizabeth "Betty" Marler Bolding of Lilburn, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, June 16, following a nearly four-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease and, most recently, pneumonia. Hoyt and Neva Marler welcomed Betty, their third child, to their family on July 27, 1931, in Jefferson, Georgia. She adored her brother Bill and sister Gladys. They later moved to Oakwood, Georgia, where her childhood was spent on the family farm. She graduated from Oakwood High School. The petite blonde beauty and her first love, William Clarence "Bill" Bolding, a tall, dark and handsome teacher recently out of the Army, eloped on June 1, 1949, marking their 70th wedding anniversary this year. Their family grew to include a son, Bob, and a daughter, Beth, as the family relocated to Rome, Georgia with Bill's teaching career. While in Rome, the family attended West Rome Baptist Church. Betty was employed by East Rome High School and Belk's in Rome. Betty was a faithful Christian all her life. She was a skilled cook, seamstress and homemaker, skills she learned during childhood on the family farm. She loved creating beautiful furnishings for the family home. She and Bill, who also grew up on a family farm, enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening. The couple returned to Oakwood, Georgia, in 1990 shortly after Bill retired from teaching. They made their home there for about 26 years. They were active members of Blackshear Place Church in Flowery Branch, Georgia. Their retirement years included many sightseeing trips across the country with Bill, a photography enthusiast, capturing his favorite model Betty in numerous photos. There were also numerous family visits to Ohio and Pennsylvania for their growing family, including the birth of the first of their three grandchildren, Bill, 25 years ago this month, for whom Betty created all the nursery furnishings. Betty spent five weeks in Ohio, away from her own home, to support the new family. With the arrival of grandchildren, Betty and Bill became lovingly referred to as "Nanny" and "Big Bill." Holidays were an especially treasured time for Betty who always bought matching Christmas pajamas and outfits for all three grandchildren, a tradition begun with her own children. The resulting Christmas photos, with at least one of the three grandchildren crying or otherwise uncooperative, remain a source of warm and humorous family memories. She and granddaughter Morgan planted flowers together every year during Spring Break visits, and Betty would mail pictures to show how they grew. Betty remained close with her siblings throughout their lives, often honoring their birthdays with homemade cakes.

Advanced age and Betty's Alzheimer's diagnosis led them to move in 2014 to Lilburn, Georgia, to the home of their daughter Beth and their granddaughter, Becca. They brought their beloved Ginger, a boxer-mix, with them. The couple joined Rock Bridge Baptist Church in Norcross, Georgia. They enjoyed attending granddaughter Becca's piano recitals, volleyball games and other school events. The extended family enjoyed gardening, home projects and their beloved pets. The family was supported by devoted caregivers as Betty's illness progressed. Wendy Aldridge, Tiffiny Boone, Elisa Cadwell, Pam Crowley, Rene Lovelace, and Marjorie Salawone provided a safe and loving environment for Betty, allowing her to stay at home with her family throughout the advancement of the disease. These women will always remain a part of the family. Betty is survived by her husband, William Clarence Bolding, son Robert William Bolding, Sr., Debbie Bolding, daughter Beth Bolding Gomes, Carlos Gomes; and grandchildren Robert William Bolding, Jr., Morgan Godbee Bolding, and Becca Bolding Gomes; and nieces and nephews, Rex (Bonita) Smith, Sandra (E.J.) Fortmann, Pam Adams, Mike Marler, Carol Bloomquist, Shirley Manus, Sandra (John) Lesher, Stan (Linda) Manus, Bill Manus and numerous grand nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hoyt and Neva Marler, sister Gladys (Hoyt) Smith, brother Bill (Val) Marler, sisters-in-law Boyce (Amos) Norman, Ina (Vincent) Bloomquist and Maxine (W.F) Manus. Funeral services will be held for Betty on Saturday, June 22, at 11 am at Rock Bridge Baptist Church, 1012 Rockbridge Rd NW, Norcross, Georgia. Reverends Greg Cruce and Bill Cordrey will officiate. Graveside services will be conducted at 3 pm at Alta Vista Cemetery, 521 Jones Street, Gainesville, Georgia. The family will receive visitors on Friday, June 21, from 6-8 pm at Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, 6101 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's memory to Rock Bridge Baptist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com.

