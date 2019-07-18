Betty Brooks Lathem, 87 of Clermont, GA passed away Tuesday July 16, 2019 following an extended illness at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Betty was born August 16, 1931 in Griffin, GA. She lived most of her life in Hall County. She was a member of Lakewood Baptist Church. Much of her life was spent as an administrative assistant, she was a member of the Who's Who, assisted with the preparation and publishing of several books, and was known for her attention to detail. During her life. she delighted in her family, enjoyed arts and crafts, sewing, gardening, playing the piano, and especially geneology.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond & Ezelle Brooks, husband Charles Malcolm Lathem, and brothers Gordon Brooks, Billy Brooks, Jack Brooks; and infant sister Phyllis Brooks and an infant brother Boyd Brooks.

She is survived by her sons Charlie Lathem and wife Deborah Lathem, Richard Lathem and wife Janet Lathem, and daughter Kathy Merck and husband Mike Merck. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Josh Lathem (Lisa), Ryan Parrish, Mitch Lathem (Monya), Steven Lathem (Mary Alice), Terry Lathem, Jonathan Lathem (Fiance , Molly Deaver), and Mandy Lathem; and step grandchildren Candice Grizzle (Chad) and Trent Merck. She has 6 great grandchildren and 3 step great grandchildren.

Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday July 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Rev. Don Ormsbee will officiate. Interment will follow in the Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Little & Davenport Funeral Home Thursday from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Flowers will be accepted but those desiring may make memorial contributions to Hospice Of Northeast Georgia Medical Center or a in memory of Mrs. Lathem.

