Betty Pratt Elkins, age 81 of Flowery Branch, passed away Sunday, March 15. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-nine years, Gene Elkins. Mrs. Elkins is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Vikki and Dwayne Jackson, Cumming, Cheryl Elkins, Flowery Branch; grandson, Joshua and Amanda Jackson, Cumming; great grandson, Maverick Jackson, Cumming; sister-in-law, Linda and David Crawford, Gardendale, AL, Ruth Keeton, Carbonhill, AL, Maxine Shedd, Haleyville, AL; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Elkins was born October 13, 1938 in Addison, AL. She was a homemaker and a member of Crossview Church, Hoschton. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 19, in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Ashworth officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park South, Flowery Branch. The family will receive friends at 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 19 at the funeral home. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Flanigan Funeral Home & Crematory of Buford, (770) 932-1133.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 18, 2020