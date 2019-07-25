March 19, 1933-July 18, 2019

Betty Holder Walker, 86, of Winder, Georgia passed away Thursday, July 18th, 2019. Her family will hold a reception in her honor on Saturday, July 27th, 2019, 4:00pm to 6pm at Chattahoochee Country Club in Gainesville, Georgia. A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 27th, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Bethabra Baptist Church Cemetery, 1054 Old Thompson Mill Road, Winder Georgia 30680, with Rev. Bill Coates officiating.

Betty was born March 19, 1933 in Tifton, Georgia. After her marriage to William Jackson Holder, Jr the two moved to North Georgia. Betty or Nana as she was affectionately referred to by family and friends alike was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was an accomplished interior designer, wonderful cook, business owner, event specialist, nature enthusiast and all around amazing woman. For many years she was the owner of the Mulberry Shop in Gainesville, Georgia. Betty was known for beautiful floral arrangements and wreaths. She was an avid antiques collector and had a great affinity for all things colonial. She strived to make her homes as authentic as possible. She was a self-taught builder and was an integral part in the construction of her homes. Betty was a gracious host and was known for her Southern hospitality. She loved to give "soirees" as she called them and no one could top her decorations, food, ambiance, and beauty. A true lady, she taught herself the fine art of manners in all things and made sure her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren knew the importance of social graces. She was patient, kind and was exceedingly generous and always placed the welfare of family and friends above her own. There was never a more loved Nana.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents Eston and Reca Tucker of Tifton, Ga, sisters Doris Elma Tucker and Christine Bridges, brother Nick Tucker, husband Jack Holder, and daughter Tam Steinbuch. She is survived by her husband Charles Walker of Winder, Ga, brother Fred Tucker of Tifton, Ga, daughter Debbie Puckett and husband Ed of Gainesville, Ga; grandchildren McCree Simmons, Ingrid Scott and husband James, Edward Puckett IV and wife Jennifer, and Tyler Puckett; and great-grandchildren Grayson and Keeley Simmons, Morgan, Mason, and Maddox Scott, and Fifth, Sophie and Fields Puckett. Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 25, 2019