|
|
|
Betty Jo Tanner Orr, age 89, of Gainesville, GA passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Orr (Bill) is survived by her children, Jack and Kim Orr, Commerce, GA, Cindy and Jeff Renfer, Johnson City, TN, Joel and Deb Orr, Grayson, GA; four grandchildren, Djuana and Scott Utzman, Ryan Renfer, Jordan and Taylor Orr, Jamie and Cara Orr; four great grandchildren, one great great-grandchild; sister, Peggy Tanner Miller, Flowery Branch, GA; several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Orr was born on June 1, 1930. She was a graduate of Flowery Branch High School in Gainesville, GA. She was a homemaker who loved cooking, baking and predominantly proud being with family and friends and was an involved member of First Baptist Church Flowery Branch. A Celebration of Life will be held with a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church Flowery Branch, 5106 Spring Street, Flowery Branch, GA 30542, in memory of Betty Jo Orr.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 12, 2020