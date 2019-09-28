Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jo (Ralston) Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jo (Ralston) Young Obituary
Betty Jo (Ralston) Young, 83, Marshall, NC, formerly of Gainesville, departed for eternal life on Saturday August 31. Betty was the daughter if Eula Jean Hulsey and Joseph B. Ralston of Gainesville. She is survived by her loving husband of fifty five years, Bradley W. Young, formerly of Carrolton, her son, W. Bradley Young of Marshall, NC; daughter, Y. Rebecca (Becky) and Robert Finkel, and grandchildren Daniel, James, Joseph, and Elizabeth Finkel; all of Pittsburgh, PA. Betty was pre-deceased by her parents and brother, Joseph Douglas (Buddy) Ralston. She is survived by Ralston siblings, Patsy Waters (Jack Hudgins), Jimmie, Gary (Jay Bortz), and Beverly (Steve Greene), sister-in-law Elaine, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Betty was of the Baptist faith and always enjoyed singing in the choir. She graduated from Gainesville High School in 1954 and Truett McConnell College. She worked many years in accounting for Wallis Asphalt/ Vulcan Materials in Gainesville, and Merritt- McKenzie Insurance in Atlanta. As a young woman, Betty Spent many hours enjoying boating and water-skiing on Lake Lanier. She loved flowers and gardening, decorating (Interiors and holidays- especially Christmas), creating beautiful arts and crafts, and spending time with her family. In lieu of floral offerings, please make a donation to . A memorial service, with Rev. Donnie Pennington, will be held on Saturday October 5, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville. The family will welcome comments from those wishing to share special memories of Betty. Light refreshments will be served following the service. Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now