Betty Jo (Ralston) Young, 83, Marshall, NC, formerly of Gainesville, departed for eternal life on Saturday August 31. Betty was the daughter if Eula Jean Hulsey and Joseph B. Ralston of Gainesville. She is survived by her loving husband of fifty five years, Bradley W. Young, formerly of Carrolton, her son, W. Bradley Young of Marshall, NC; daughter, Y. Rebecca (Becky) and Robert Finkel, and grandchildren Daniel, James, Joseph, and Elizabeth Finkel; all of Pittsburgh, PA. Betty was pre-deceased by her parents and brother, Joseph Douglas (Buddy) Ralston. She is survived by Ralston siblings, Patsy Waters (Jack Hudgins), Jimmie, Gary (Jay Bortz), and Beverly (Steve Greene), sister-in-law Elaine, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Betty was of the Baptist faith and always enjoyed singing in the choir. She graduated from Gainesville High School in 1954 and Truett McConnell College. She worked many years in accounting for Wallis Asphalt/ Vulcan Materials in Gainesville, and Merritt- McKenzie Insurance in Atlanta. As a young woman, Betty Spent many hours enjoying boating and water-skiing on Lake Lanier. She loved flowers and gardening, decorating (Interiors and holidays- especially Christmas), creating beautiful arts and crafts, and spending time with her family. In lieu of floral offerings, please make a donation to . A memorial service, with Rev. Donnie Pennington, will be held on Saturday October 5, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville. The family will welcome comments from those wishing to share special memories of Betty. Light refreshments will be served following the service. Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019