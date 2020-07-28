Betty Joyce Fox
Died July 23, 2020
Betty Joyce Fox (Fagan), 86, passed away on July 23, 2020, peacefully at her home in Murrayville, Ga. She was born November 4, 1933 in Hoschton, Georgia, the daughter of Ralph Fagan and Dora (Dalton) Fagan. Betty married Thomas Coleman Fox in 1959, and they were married for over sixty years.
Betty loved spending time with her family and friends, traveling, reading, sewing and worshiping with her church family. Betty served God through her love of children and sharing her talents through fellowship. She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Gainesville, Ga, since 1972, where she taught Sunday School and volunteered at the pre-school. If the doors were open or there was a need, Betty was there. For twenty years, she and Tom served as volunteers for Meals on Wheels, where Betty shared love and friendship with the many people they served.
In addition to her husband and parents, Betty was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Phillips. Surviving are her three children, a daughter, Lesha Fox Gilstrap, and her husband, Allen, of Murrayville, a daughter, Deborah Kathleen Fox, and her husband Saye Atkinson, of Atlanta, and a son, Thomas Coleman Fox Jr. ("Chip") and his wife Lee, of Roswell; three grandchildren, Ashley Gilstrap Hamilton and her husband Cody, Leslie Grace Fox, and Thomas Coleman Fox III; one great-grandchild, Finn Thomas Hamilton; seven nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Sunday, July 26, at 1pm with a remembrance service to follow in the chapel at 3:30 pm, at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Drive, Gainesville, GA 30504. Immediately following, an interment will take place in the Memorial Park Cemetery
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com