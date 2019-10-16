|
Betty Lucille Edmonds Walker, age 77 of Gainesville, died October 14. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 16, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 17, at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Roger Stover officiating. Interment will be held at New Holland Cemetery. To leave a condolence for the family or to share a memory you can go to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 16, 2019