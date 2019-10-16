Home

Services
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
View Map
More Obituaries for Betty Walker
Betty Lucille (Edmonds) Walker

Betty Lucille (Edmonds) Walker Obituary
Betty Lucille Edmonds Walker, age 77 of Gainesville, died October 14. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 16, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 17, at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Roger Stover officiating. Interment will be held at New Holland Cemetery. To leave a condolence for the family or to share a memory you can go to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 16, 2019
