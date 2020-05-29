Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Ruth Nix

Died May 24, 2020

Betty Ruth Nix, age 88, of Bethlehem, died Sunday, May 24. A funeral service was held Wednesday, May 27, at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.

