Betty Ruth Nix
Died May 24, 2020
Betty Ruth Nix, age 88, of Bethlehem, died Sunday, May 24. A funeral service was held Wednesday, May 27, at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.
Died May 24, 2020
Betty Ruth Nix, age 88, of Bethlehem, died Sunday, May 24. A funeral service was held Wednesday, May 27, at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 29, 2020.