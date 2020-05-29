Betty Ruth Nix
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Ruth Nix
Died May 24, 2020
Betty Ruth Nix, age 88, of Bethlehem, died Sunday, May 24. A funeral service was held Wednesday, May 27, at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Service
11:00 AM
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3481 Hamilton Mill Rd. NE
Buford, GA 30519
(770) 945-6924
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved