Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
Betty (Elrod) Smith


1929 - 2020
Betty (Elrod) Smith Obituary
Betty (Elrod) Smith, passed away on Monday March 2, at Willowwood Nursing Center in Flowery Branch. Mrs. Smith was born in Gainesville, on April 17, 1929, to Will and Belle Allen Elrod. She was a 1946 graduate of Gainesville High School and attended Perry Business School. She was a member of Central Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Hammond Smith, and her sisters, Frances Mundy, Louise Garrett, Mary Ruth Patterson, and Jamie Elrod. Mrs. Smith is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Terri and Larry Johnston; son, Kevin Smith; grandchildren, Wally Smith and Katie Dunn, Clay and Lyndsey Smith; Mary Beth Smith,Christopher Smith, Parker and Morgan Smith; great-grandchildren, Meredith Rogers, Jude Rogers, Pearl Smith, Collin Smith (arriving this summer); several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday March 8, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Services will be held in the Chapel of Little & Davenport on Monday March 9, at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Dee Dillin officiating. Internment will be in the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 6, 2020
Remember
