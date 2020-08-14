1/
Betty Sue (Knight) Bryant
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Sue Knight Bryant
Died August 13, 2020
Betty Sue Knight Bryant, age 82, of Demorest, died Thursday, August 13th. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 15th at the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel. Interment will follow in the VFW Memorial Park in Demorest. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday August 14th at the funeral home. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel - Demorest
245 Hwy. 441 South 245 Central Avenue
Demorest, GA 30535
(706) 778-1700
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved