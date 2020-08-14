Betty Sue Knight Bryant

Died August 13, 2020

Betty Sue Knight Bryant, age 82, of Demorest, died Thursday, August 13th. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 15th at the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel. Interment will follow in the VFW Memorial Park in Demorest. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday August 14th at the funeral home. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.



