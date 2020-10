Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Stratton Wells

Died on October 11, 2020

Betty Stratton Wells died in Overland Park, Kansas on October 11th.

Funeral service for Betty were held Sunday, October 18th at 2 PM at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Interment followed at Hamilton Mill Memorial Gardens. The family received friends Sunday, October 18th from 1 – 2 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.



