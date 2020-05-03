Bettey Ann Wheeler
Died April 30, 2020
Bettye Ann Wilkins Wheeler, age 82, of Lula, died Thursday, April 30. Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, May 6, at 1:00 p.m. at Westview Cemetery, Lula GA. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 5, from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. Arrangements by Dexter T. Sims Mortuary, LLC, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 3, 2020.