Bettye Ann (Wilkins) Wheeler
Bettey Ann Wheeler
Died April 30, 2020
Bettye Ann Wilkins Wheeler, age 82, of Lula, died Thursday, April 30. Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, May 6, at 1:00 p.m. at Westview Cemetery, Lula GA. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 5, from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. Arrangements by Dexter T. Sims Mortuary, LLC, Gainesville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dexter T. Sims Mortuary
134 College Avenue
Gainesville, GA 30501
(470) 252-5636
