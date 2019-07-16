|
|
May 19, 1942-July 15, 2019
Beverly Ann Chambers Jarmon, 77, of Gainesville passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following an extended illness.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Memorial Park Cemetery Main Campus. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour.
Born on May 19, 1942 in Gainesville, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas and Minnie Bell Fowler Chambers. She was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, Ms. Jarmon is preceded in death by her brothers, William Thomas (Billy) Chambers and Jerry Bob Chambers.
Ms. Jarmon is survived by her sister, Mary Jo Chambers Gibbs of Gainesville; nephew and wife, David Michael and Mary Kane Chambers of Atlanta, nephew, Jerry Thomas Chambers of Bradenton, FL; great nephews, Michael Kane Chambers of Atlanta, Robert Nathan Chambers of Atlanta; sister in law, Rita Chambers Helton of Clermont and special friends, Sharon Sheppard of Norcross and Jose Vallejo of Gainesville. Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 16, 2019