Beverly Anne Turner

Died August 14, 2020

Mrs. Beverly Anne Turner, 87, of Gainesville passed away August 14, 2020. Beverly was born in Chicago, Illinois to late Austin James and Helen (Meyer) Burton on February 5, 1933. She attended school in Chicago and worked many different jobs including Illinois Bell and Sterling Motors.

In 1975 she moved to Gainesville, Georgia with her family. She worked at Dundee Mills and Gainesville Manufacturing. Missing her siblings, she moved back to Chicago in 1987 and began working at Dupage County Clerk of Courts as Court Clerk until she retired in 2020 and moved back to Gainesville.

Beverly was actively involved in her children's lives and loved them fiercely, she helped with Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, attended every sporting or band events. She loved doing crafts, shopping and as she got older, she enjoyed playing Canasta at the Senior Center in Gainesville and even taught her children to play. One word to describe Beverly is feisty! She was actively involved with her church and served as the librarian for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Donna Berendson and Dolores Mastrodonato; brother in law, Dominic Mastrodonato; and nephews, Patrick Berendson and Michael Mastrodonato.

She is survived by her children and one bonus child, Denise Kuhr, Chicago, IL., Jim Turner, Bensonville, IL, Rick (Libby) Turner, Gainesville, Dennis Turner, Cincinnati, OH,. Kelly (Joseph) Whalen, Gainesville, John (Robin) Berendson, Cleveland, GA.; 16 grandchildren, Alison (Jared) Thompson, Amy (Adam) Whitmire, Morgan Turner, Andrea (Mikel) Saxton, Amanda (Russell) Merten, April (David) Ekepzu, Ariel Turner, Dennis (JT) Turner, Jr., Aubry Turner, Harlan Kuhr, Abigal Turner, Aleah Turner, Jimmy Turner, Christopher Whalen, Crystal (Brandon) Littleton and Katreena Puentee; 17 great-grandchildren and may nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

Funeral services will be held August 21, 2020. Bishop William Shaw of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will officiate. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park South. Due to Covid-19 services will be private.

A special thanks to our friends and family for all their love and support during this time.

