Bill Randolph Wayne
Died June 8, 2020
Bill Randolph Wayne, 91, of Flowery Branch, died June, 8. A private service will be held June 19 in Alta Vista Cemetery, in Gainesville. Arrangements by Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 11, 2020.