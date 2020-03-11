|
Mrs. Billie Tribble Brand, age 90 of Buford, passed away on Friday, March 6. She is survived by her husband of sixty-one years, Robert "Bob" Brand, Buford; sons, Robert E. Brand, Jr. and wife Mary Brand, Lawrenceville, Barton Lee Brand, Buford, Brian Ansley Brand, Buford; grandchildren, Robert E. Brand, III, Brock Harold Brand and wife Erin Brand, Blake Thornton Brand, Ansley Marie Brand; great grandchildren, Bradley Brand, Blu Brand and several cousins. Mrs. Brand was born on February 27, 1930 in Milstead. She was a graduate of Conyers High School and attended the Business College in Atlanta. She was a retired realtor from the Prudential Realty Company in Buford, and also worked for Nelson Reeves Realty in Chamblee, and a member of the Million Dollar Club. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Buford, where she was a member of the Silvertone Choir. Funeral services were held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, March 9 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Johnson and Pastor Stephen Fountain officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford.The family received friends on Sunday, March 8 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted or memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Buford Building Fund in memory of Billie Brand. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, (770) 932-1133.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 11, 2020