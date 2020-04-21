|
Billy Garrett Bailey, age 77, of Flowery Branch, peacefully passed away at his home, after a long, hard fight against cancer, on Sunday, April 19.
Bill was born July 19, 1942, to the late G.W. and Virginia Powell Bailey.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jeff Bailey and brother, Bobby Bailey.
Bill is survived by his son Tommy Bailey(Emily); granddaughters Torrey and Bridget Bailey; grandson Taylor Bailey(Karla); great-granddaughter Brylee Bailey; great-grandson Locklin Long; granddaughter Hannah Barrett(Brandon); great-granddaughter Bailey Barrett; great-grandson Cameron Barrett; Girlfriend of 28 years Karen Edwards; and her sons Chad Edwards(Susie); granddaughter Karenna; and grandson Josh Edwards; Chris Edwards(LeeAnne); grandson Jake; and granddaughter Lily Edwards; brother Johnny Bailey(Clarice); nieces Susan Espinosa(Felix) and Barbie Seaton(Jonathon); and several great nieces and nephews.
Bill was as always very hard working and was involved with several business endeavors. He started his career as plant superintendent of his father's business, GA Shoe Manufacturing Company located in Blairsville. After the sale of GA Shoe, Bill concentrated on his part ownership of Blairsville Ford Company. Following his move back to Flowery Branch, he worked with his father in the manufacture of saddles and other leather goods. Bill was held in high regard by all his employees in his various businesses. In his younger years he was a successful and decorated drag racer and loved to talk racing any chance he got. A longtime resident of Flowery Branch, he cleared and graded land all over Hall County during his 40+ years as owner of Bailey Grading. Bill always enjoyed farming, hunting, working outdoors and you would find him most days on his John Deere tractor doing something outside. He enjoyed his hobbies collecting antiques, Hess trucks, flea market treasures as well as spending time with his dogs and farm animals. His family and friends will miss him dearly but are comforted knowing he gave his life to Christ and is with our Lord and Savior.
Due to the current global pandemic, graveside services will be privately held at Memorial Park, Gainesville, at 2:00 p.m., on Monday, April 20. The Rev. Dave Channell will officiate.
