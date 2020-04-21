Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Memorial Park
Gainesville, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Garrett Bailey


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Garrett Bailey Obituary
Billy Garrett Bailey, age 77, of Flowery Branch, peacefully passed away at his home, after a long, hard fight against cancer, on Sunday, April 19.
Bill was born July 19, 1942, to the late G.W. and Virginia Powell Bailey.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jeff Bailey and brother, Bobby Bailey.
Bill is survived by his son Tommy Bailey(Emily); granddaughters Torrey and Bridget Bailey; grandson Taylor Bailey(Karla); great-granddaughter Brylee Bailey; great-grandson Locklin Long; granddaughter Hannah Barrett(Brandon); great-granddaughter Bailey Barrett; great-grandson Cameron Barrett; Girlfriend of 28 years Karen Edwards; and her sons Chad Edwards(Susie); granddaughter Karenna; and grandson Josh Edwards; Chris Edwards(LeeAnne); grandson Jake; and granddaughter Lily Edwards; brother Johnny Bailey(Clarice); nieces Susan Espinosa(Felix) and Barbie Seaton(Jonathon); and several great nieces and nephews.
Bill was as always very hard working and was involved with several business endeavors. He started his career as plant superintendent of his father's business, GA Shoe Manufacturing Company located in Blairsville. After the sale of GA Shoe, Bill concentrated on his part ownership of Blairsville Ford Company. Following his move back to Flowery Branch, he worked with his father in the manufacture of saddles and other leather goods. Bill was held in high regard by all his employees in his various businesses. In his younger years he was a successful and decorated drag racer and loved to talk racing any chance he got. A longtime resident of Flowery Branch, he cleared and graded land all over Hall County during his 40+ years as owner of Bailey Grading. Bill always enjoyed farming, hunting, working outdoors and you would find him most days on his John Deere tractor doing something outside. He enjoyed his hobbies collecting antiques, Hess trucks, flea market treasures as well as spending time with his dogs and farm animals. His family and friends will miss him dearly but are comforted knowing he gave his life to Christ and is with our Lord and Savior.
Due to the current global pandemic, graveside services will be privately held at Memorial Park, Gainesville, at 2:00 p.m., on Monday, April 20. The Rev. Dave Channell will officiate.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -