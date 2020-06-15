Billy Joe Moore

Died June 14, 2020

Billy Joe Moore, age 85, of Mt. Airy, died Sunday, June 14. A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, June 16 at Hazel Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends, prior to the service, from 12:30 – 1:30 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. Everyone is encouraged to adhere to public health and social distancing guidelines. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store