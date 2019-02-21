Services Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Funeral service 11:30 AM Friendship Baptist Church Cleveland , GA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Billy Smith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Billy Joe Smith

1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Jan. 29, 1938-Feb. 20, 2019



Billy Joe Smith, age 81 of Clermont, Georgia passed away on February 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, pastor and nursing staff at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Billy was born on January 29, 1938 in Bessemer City, North Carolina to the late Bud Smith and Rena Cobb. Mr. Smith had lived in the Clermont area for the last six years, moving here from Kings Mountain, North Carolina.



Billy was a man who loved his God, his family, the great outdoors and much more. If he was not at home with his family, more than likely he was out on the lake crappie fishing or in the woods waiting on the right deer to wander by. Luckily for Billy, when hunting

season was over The Golden State Warriors would be starting their season and he had plenty of time to cheer them on. Another one of his favorite past times was watching, naming, and learning the ways of each and every hummingbird in the area.



In addition to his parents, Billy is preceded in death by his sister, Mickey Kirby. Billy is survived by his wife, Judy Smith of Westminster, S.C.; Daughter Patti (Joseph) Flow of Clermont, GA; Daughter Sheri Jo Gibbs of Powdersville, S.C.; Son Tim (Dawn) Smith of Westminster, S.C.; Son Greg (Pam) Smith of Seneca, S.C.; Nieces Cyndie Roney, Melody Jackson, and Joy Kirby; Nephew, Chuck Kirby; Grandchildren, Trevor Flow, Jeremy Flow, Jessica Bagwell, Melissa Crowder, Heather Cartee, Katie Gillespie, Jared Smith and Kaleb Smith. He also is survived by 15 great grandchildren. In addition to his relatives, Billy is survived by his beloved pet companion, "Cooper", as well as his lifelong hunting, fishing, and story telling partner, Dennis Nash.



A funeral service will be held for Billy on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:30 am at Friendship Baptist Church in Cleveland with Rev. Joey Pritchett officiating. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 10 am - 11:30 am. Interment will follow in the cemetery of Friendship Baptist Church.



In lieu of flowers, Billy's wishes were for donations to be made to Friendship Baptist Church's general fund. The family of Billy Joe Smith would like to send a special "Thanks" to the staff at Northeast Georgia Medical Center and especially his nurse, Bree Dykes who took such great care of him and his family during his last days.



Cleveland Funeral Home, Cleveland Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries