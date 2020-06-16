Billy Lee Smith
Died June 13, 2020
Billy Lee Smith died June 13 in Buford. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel and Gardens on Wednesday June 17. The memorial service and burial will be held on Thursday June 18 in Tifton at Pineview Holiness Baptist Church at 1:00 pm.
Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 16, 2020.