Billy Lee Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Lee Smith
Died June 13, 2020
Billy Lee Smith died June 13 in Buford. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel and Gardens on Wednesday June 17. The memorial service and burial will be held on Thursday June 18 in Tifton at Pineview Holiness Baptist Church at 1:00 pm.
Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3481 Hamilton Mill Rd. NE
Buford, GA 30519
(770) 945-6924
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved