Billy Lee Smith

Died June 13, 2020

Billy Lee Smith died June 13 in Buford. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel and Gardens on Wednesday June 17. The memorial service and burial will be held on Thursday June 18 in Tifton at Pineview Holiness Baptist Church at 1:00 pm.

Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.

