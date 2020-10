Or Copy this URL to Share

Billy Ray Shirley

Died October 21, 2020

Billy Ray Shirley, 63, of Cumming, died Wednesday, October 21st. Graveside funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 AM Saturday, October 24th at Old Alpharetta City Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.



