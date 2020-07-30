Billy Richard Adams

Died July 27, 2020

Billy Richard Adams, age 89, of Cumming, died Monday, July 27. Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 31, at 10:30 a.m. at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Winters Chapel UMC Cemetery with full Military Honors. The family will receive friends at Ingram funeral home on Thursday, July 30, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.



