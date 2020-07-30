1/
Billy Richard Adams
Billy Richard Adams
Died July 27, 2020
Billy Richard Adams, age 89, of Cumming, died Monday, July 27. Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 31, at 10:30 a.m. at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Winters Chapel UMC Cemetery with full Military Honors. The family will receive friends at Ingram funeral home on Thursday, July 30, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
