Billy Roger Chandler
1933 - 2020
Billy Roger Chandler
Died June 18, 2020
Billy Roger Chandler, age 86 of Commerce, GA passed away Thursday, June 18. Funeral services were held 3 PM Sunday, June 21 at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Grey Hill Cemetery. The family received friends 1-3 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ivie Funeral Home
1053 South Elm Street
Commerce, GA 30529
(706) 335-3178
