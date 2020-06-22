Billy Roger Chandler
Died June 18, 2020
Billy Roger Chandler, age 86 of Commerce, GA passed away Thursday, June 18. Funeral services were held 3 PM Sunday, June 21 at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Grey Hill Cemetery. The family received friends 1-3 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
Died June 18, 2020
Billy Roger Chandler, age 86 of Commerce, GA passed away Thursday, June 18. Funeral services were held 3 PM Sunday, June 21 at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Grey Hill Cemetery. The family received friends 1-3 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 22, 2020.