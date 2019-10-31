|
Blanche Grindle Agans, 75, of Gillsville died Tuesday, October 29, at the Oaks at Limestone following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, at Gillsville Baptist Church. Pastor Shannon Rhodes will officiate. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, November 1, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Born on July 24, 1944 in Flowery Branch, she was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Beatrice Chambers Grindle. Mrs. Agans was retired from Piedmont Labs. She was a member of Gillsville Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Agans is preceded in death by her husband, William Larry Agans and brother Grady Paul Grindle. Mrs. Agans is survived by her brother and sister in law, Donald Grindle (Loraine) of Oakwood; sister and brother in law, Rachel Grindle Gearin (J.C.) of Murrayville; brother and sister in law, Fred Grindle (Sherry) of Gillsville; sister and brother in law, Willie Pressley (Leroy) of Murrayville and a number of nieces and nephews. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 31, 2019