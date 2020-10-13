Bobbie Jean Anderson
Died October 11, 2020
Bobbie Jean Anderson, 85, passed away on October 11, 2020 surrounded that day by her immediate family.
She was born to the late Robert W. Anderson and Georgia Elizabeth Anderson on November 11, 1934 in Bradley, Arkansas.
Bobbie Jean is survived by three children and their spouses. Larry and Teresa Davies of Gainesville, Georgia, James William Bledsoe, Jr. of Elberta, Alabama and Lee and Georgette Wike of Monroe, Georgia. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Bobbie was preceded in death by one grandson.
Bobbie Jean worked for over 25 years as Showroom Manager for several international companies at the Atlanta Merchandise Mart before retiring. She was a strong, independent woman whose greatest passion was her immense love for animals and family.
A graveside memorial service to honor her life will be held at Alta Vista Cemetery for her immediate family members.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.