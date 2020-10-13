1/1
Bobbie Jean Anderson
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobbie Jean Anderson
Died October 11, 2020
Bobbie Jean Anderson, 85, passed away on October 11, 2020 surrounded that day by her immediate family.
She was born to the late Robert W. Anderson and Georgia Elizabeth Anderson on November 11, 1934 in Bradley, Arkansas.
Bobbie Jean is survived by three children and their spouses. Larry and Teresa Davies of Gainesville, Georgia, James William Bledsoe, Jr. of Elberta, Alabama and Lee and Georgette Wike of Monroe, Georgia. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Bobbie was preceded in death by one grandson.
Bobbie Jean worked for over 25 years as Showroom Manager for several international companies at the Atlanta Merchandise Mart before retiring. She was a strong, independent woman whose greatest passion was her immense love for animals and family.
A graveside memorial service to honor her life will be held at Alta Vista Cemetery for her immediate family members.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Little-Davenport Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Little Davenport Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved