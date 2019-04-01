March 11, 1929-March 31, 2019

Bobbie Ruth Smith Crumley, 90, of Gainesville passed away Sunday, March 31 following an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Ralph O. Smith, Rev. Matthew Vandegriff, and Rev. Randall Hulsey officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Born on March 11, 1929 in Lula, she grew up outside of Lula in Banks County. She was a 1946 graduate of Lula High School. She was the daughter of the late Walter A and Clifford Irene Smith. She was retired and a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church. Bobbie and her husband, James A. Crumley built the Dairy Mart at the Blackshear Place that opened in May of 1963. They operated the business for many years. They enjoyed serving the community.

After retirement, Bobbie enjoyed being active in church. She traveled and was active with the Happy Trails Art Club of Gainesville as well as the one in Winder. She was also active in the Lula School Connection with its annual reunions.

Bobbie spent a lot of time sending birthday, anniversary cards and other cards to family and friends. She hoped the cards would be a blessing and help.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Crumley is preceded in death by her husband, James A. Crumley; brother, Lester Marvin Smith and sister, Mary Alice Dodd.

Mrs. Crumley is survived by her daughter and son in law, Jamie Crumley Boggs and Anthony L. Boggs of Gainesville; grandson and wife, James A. Boggs and Nicole Boggs of Canton; grandson and girlfriend, Andrew L. Boggs and Ashley Jackson of Gainesville; brothers and sisters in law, Rev. Ralph O. and Ruby Smith of Gainesville, Chillos S. and Gleniece Smith of Dawsonville, Clarence D. and Jeanette Smith of Cleveland, Horace A. and Debbie Smith of Baldwin; sister, Virginia Banks of Lula and a number of other relatives.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 1, 2019