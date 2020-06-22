Bobby Chaffin
Died June 19, 2020
Bobby Chaffin, age 68, of Dahlonega died June 19. Visitation and Memorial Services will be held at the funeral home at a later time.
Arrangements by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 22, 2020.