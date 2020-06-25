Bobby Eugene Dowdy
Died June 18, 2020
Bobby Eugene "Bob" Dowby, 86 of Gainesville, died June 18. Graveside services were held Saturday June 20 at the Alta Vista Cemetery. Arrangements by Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 25, 2020.