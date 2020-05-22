Bobby Hudgins
Died May 19, 2020
Bobby Hudgins, age 67, of Dawsonville, died Tuesday May 19. A graveside service will be held Saturday May 23, at 1:00 p.m., at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangments by Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 22, 2020.