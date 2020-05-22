Bobby Hudgins
Bobby Hudgins
Died May 19, 2020
Bobby Hudgins, age 67, of Dawsonville, died Tuesday May 19. A graveside service will be held Saturday May 23, at 1:00 p.m., at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangments by Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bearden Funeral Home
334 Highway 53 East
Dawsonville, GA 30534
(706) 265-3159
