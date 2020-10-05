Bobby James Gibbs
Died October 3, 2020
Mr. Bobby James Gibbs, 83, of Oakwood, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Timothy Taylor will officiate. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Monday, October 5th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Born on September 2, 1937 in Gainesville, he was the son of the late Marvin and Edna Mae Heaton Gibbs. He was retired from Lester's Body and Paint where he was a painter. Mr. Gibbs was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Gibbs is preceded in death by his son, Kenneth James Gibbs; sisters, Susanne Gibbs, Kathy McFarland and brother, Roger Lee Gibbs.
Mr. Gibbs is survived by his wife of 64 years, Doris Mincey Gibbs of Oakwood; grandson, Marty James Gibbs of Cleveland; brothers and sisters in law, Leon and Joyce Gibbs of Lula, Danial and Janice Gibbs of Murrayville, Harold and Gail Gibbs of Dahlonega, Wayne and Teresa Gibbs of Gainesville; sisters, Edna Faye Bowner of Gainesville, Betty Smith of Gainesville, Martha Parks of Gainesville, sister and brother in law Marie and Steve Hudson of Lula; daughter in law, Lori Gibbs of Lula and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
