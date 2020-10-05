1/1
Bobby James Gibbs
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby James Gibbs
Died October 3, 2020
Mr. Bobby James Gibbs, 83, of Oakwood, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Timothy Taylor will officiate. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Monday, October 5th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Born on September 2, 1937 in Gainesville, he was the son of the late Marvin and Edna Mae Heaton Gibbs. He was retired from Lester's Body and Paint where he was a painter. Mr. Gibbs was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Gibbs is preceded in death by his son, Kenneth James Gibbs; sisters, Susanne Gibbs, Kathy McFarland and brother, Roger Lee Gibbs.
Mr. Gibbs is survived by his wife of 64 years, Doris Mincey Gibbs of Oakwood; grandson, Marty James Gibbs of Cleveland; brothers and sisters in law, Leon and Joyce Gibbs of Lula, Danial and Janice Gibbs of Murrayville, Harold and Gail Gibbs of Dahlonega, Wayne and Teresa Gibbs of Gainesville; sisters, Edna Faye Bowner of Gainesville, Betty Smith of Gainesville, Martha Parks of Gainesville, sister and brother in law Marie and Steve Hudson of Lula; daughter in law, Lori Gibbs of Lula and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved