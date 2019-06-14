A celebration of life service to honor Bobby Kenneth Canup, age 78 of Clarkesville, will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 12 Noon at Center Baptist Church in Roberstown. Pastor Michael Wilkes, Rev. Mark Pourbaix and Rev. Hoyt Winkler will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 3-5 & 6-8 PM Friday at the funeral home.

Mr. Canup went home to be with Jesus at his home with his family by his side Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was born September 27, 1940 in White County to the late Annie Aurora Canup and Smith Monroe Canup. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Edward Canup and Charles Canup and sisters, Ruth Canup, Elene Canup Ravan and Margie Nell Canup Brown. Mr. Canup retired at the age of 48 as an engineer for the State of Georgia with the Department of Transportation. In his retirement he enjoyed buying and selling property and taking care of his family, especially his two grandsons. He was a Veteran of the United States Army serving in the Vietnam War and through the years had been a member of the Lion's Club and the Masonic Lodge. Most importantly he loved his wife of 61 years, his family and his church. As a member of Center Baptist Church he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and encourager. In most recent years, he enjoyed serving the kids snow cones during VBS. Survivors include his wife, Marjorie Ravan Canup; daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and Mark Pourbaix; grandsons, Logan Pourbaix, Seth Pourbaix, all of Clarkesville; brothers, Lewis Canup, Clarkesville; Lamar Canup, Cleveland; sisters, Jean Stancil, Clarkesville and Kathleen Taylor, Chapin, SC and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Center Baptist Church Building Fund, 109 Elrod Road. Helen, GA 30545.

A special thank you to Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center who did a wonderful job of tenderly caring for our loved one over the last five months.

Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary