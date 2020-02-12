|
Bobby Little, age 84 of Murrayville, died Monday, February 10, at his residence. He was retired from Cobb Hatchery. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 13, at 2:00 p.m., at W.R. Strickland and Sons Chapel, Clermont. Reverend Cody Savage will officiate the service. Interment will be in the Mount Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery, following the service. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, at the funeral home. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Hoyt Henry and Jewell Clark Little. Bobby is survived by his wife, Nancy Lee Little; his son Samuel (Sam) Little, his wife, Teresa; his daughter, Rosita Bennett, her husband Troy; grandchildren, Ansley Bennett, Christopher Little, and Leslie Little Wilson; and great-grandchild Braylee Wilson. W.R. Strickland and Sons, Clermont are in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 12, 2020